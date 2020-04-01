Bangladesh reports 6th coronavirus death as infections rise to 54
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 01 Apr 2020 12:38 PM BdST Updated: 01 Apr 2020 01:17 PM BdST
Bangladesh has confirmed another death from the novel coronavirus, taking the toll to six.
The tally of infections also rose to 54 after three more people tested positive for the virus. Six others have returned home after recovery in the last 24 hours, Health Minister Zahid Malik said on Wednesday.
More to follow
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Doctor, Saudi returnee test positive for coronavirus in Dhaka
- Bangladesh to make ventilators for COVID-19 patients as Medtronic shares design
- Patient dies at COVID-19 isolation ward of BITID in Chattogram’s Faujdarhat
- Bangladesh announces moratorium on water supply disconnection
- Bangladesh will run coronavirus tests in 28 facilities, website launched for advice
- Police ask BTRC to block social media accounts that spread coronavirus rumours
- No Pahela Baishakh celebrations this year, says Hasina
- Bangladesh confirms two more virus cases, taking total to 51
- Bangladesh extends coronavirus shutdown to Apr 11
- Jhalakathi man dies after paramedic, without authority, prescribes and administers injection
Most Read
- Bangladesh extends coronavirus shutdown to Apr 11
- Bangladesh plans to extend shutdown of offices
- Bangladesh confirms two more virus cases, taking total to 51
- Police ask BTRC to block social media accounts that spread coronavirus rumours
- Bangladesh to make ventilators for COVID-19 patients as Medtronic shares design
- Bangladesh announces moratorium on water supply disconnection
- US massively expanding hospitals as coronavirus death toll surpasses China's
- Garment workers count days in fear and uncertainty
- Days after a funeral in a Georgia town, coronavirus ‘hit like a bomb’
- Man dies by suicide after murdering wife, child in Gazipur