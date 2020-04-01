Home > Bangladesh

Bangladesh reports 6th coronavirus death as infections rise to 54

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 01 Apr 2020 12:38 PM BdST Updated: 01 Apr 2020 01:17 PM BdST

Bangladesh has confirmed another death from the novel coronavirus, taking the toll to six.

The tally of infections also rose to 54 after three more people tested positive for the virus. Six others have returned home after recovery in the last 24 hours, Health Minister Zahid Malik said on Wednesday.

More to follow

