Bangladesh confirms one more virus case, taking total to 49
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 30 Mar 2020 12:53 PM BdST Updated: 30 Mar 2020 01:20 PM BdST
The government’s disease control agency has confirmed one more case of the coronavirus infection, taking the total of positive tests to 49 in Bangladesh.
Four more patients have recovered and returned home in the last 24 hours, according to IEDCR Director Meerjady Sabrina Flora.
IEDCR and other agencies have tested 153 samples in the last 24 hours.
The latest case is a woman, according to the disease control agency. And of the four recovered patients, one is aged 80 while another is a doctor.
The previous two days passed with no new cases reported in Bangladesh.
Since it was first detected in China's Wuhan in December, the novel coronavirus has been reported in more than 200 countries and territories outside China.
The virus has infected more than 720,000 people globally with a death toll of 34,005, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.
Four more patients have recovered and returned home in the last 24 hours, according to IEDCR Director Meerjady Sabrina Flora.
IEDCR and other agencies have tested 153 samples in the last 24 hours.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Coronavirus shutdown leads to sharp drop in recorded crime in Dhaka
- Hasina orders help for the working class amid coronavirus shutdown
- Hasina’s message to tackle the coronavirus outbreak
- Bangladesh’s Daffodil University says its AI can detect COVID-19 through x-ray reports
- Bangladesh health minister says he tested negative for coronavirus
- Fire Service phone lines restored after 13-hour disruption
- Coronavirus suspect dies in Barishal hospital
- Three of a family burnt in Bhasantek fire
- Three of a family burnt in Bhasantek fire
- Fire Service phone lines across Bangladesh are down
Most Read
- Novartis CEO: Malaria drug is biggest hope against coronavirus
- German minister in home state of financial centre dies by suicide amid coronavirus crisis
- Bangladesh's Daffodil University using open-source AI for COVID-19 test with x-ray images
- No new virus cases reported for second day in Bangladesh
- Coronavirus deaths fall again in Italy but lockdown extension looms
- Rich Europeans flee virus for 2nd homes, spreading fear and fury
- Coronavirus shutdown leads to sharp drop in recorded crime in Dhaka
- Qatar Airways CEO says will keep flying but warns cash is running out
- Trump says US will not pay for security protection for Prince Harry
- Bangladesh hopes to start producing medical-grade PPE in six months