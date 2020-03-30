Home > Bangladesh

Bangladesh confirms one more virus case, taking total to 49

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 30 Mar 2020 12:53 PM BdST Updated: 30 Mar 2020 01:20 PM BdST

The government’s disease control agency has confirmed one more case of the coronavirus infection, taking the total of positive tests to 49 in Bangladesh.

Four more patients have recovered and returned home in the last 24 hours, according to IEDCR Director Meerjady Sabrina Flora.

IEDCR and other agencies have tested 153 samples in the last 24 hours.

The latest case is a woman, according to the disease control agency. And of the four recovered patients, one is aged 80 while another is a doctor.

The previous two days passed with no new cases reported in Bangladesh. 

Since it was first detected in China's Wuhan in December, the novel coronavirus has been reported in more than 200 countries and territories outside China.

The virus has infected more than 720,000 people globally with a death toll of 34,005, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.  

