No new coronavirus cases in Bangladesh as four more recover
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 28 Mar 2020 12:54 PM BdST Updated: 28 Mar 2020 01:07 PM BdST
Bangladesh has not detected any new cases of the novel coronavirus while another four patients diagnosed with the infection have recovered, said the Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research or IEDCR.
According to IEDCR Director Meerjady Sabrina Flora, none of the coronavirus suspects screened in the last 24 hours have tested positive, reversing a steady rise in new cases.
The number of confirmed cases currently stands at 48, she said.
“Among those diagnosed with the infection, another four patients are no longer showing symptoms of Covid-19. A total of 15 people have recovered from the infection so far.”
The death toll from the virus remains at five with no new fatalities being reported in the last 72 hours, she added.
