Information ministry cancels order on media monitoring over COVID-19 rumours

The information ministry in the order dated Wednesday said it had assigned 15 officers to monitor 30 private television channels in an effort to curb rumours and fake news about the disease.

The coverage of the outbreak by online publishers would also come under the surveillance, it added.

The ministry cancelled the order in a new one saying the previous order had “errors”.

It has formed a cell to see whether rumours or disinformation are spread on “social media”, according to the new order.