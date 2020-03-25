Bangladesh to celebrate Shab-e-Barat on Apr 9
The Muslim festival of Shab-e-Barat will be held on Apr 9 night in Bangladesh, the authorities have said.
The National Moon-Sighting Committee announced the date on Wednesday saying the moon for the month of Shaban in the Islamic calendar was not sighted.
Shab-e-Barat falls on the 15th of the month of Shaban, which will start on Friday.
It is celebrated 15 days before the arrival of Ramadan, the month of fasting for Muslims.
Muslim men offer special prayers at mosques, families exchange bread and sweets, and give handouts to the poor on the occasion of Shab-e-Barat, but this year the celebrations have come amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The government has imposed strict measures, such as shutting down offices and educational institutions, and suspending transport system, to fight the outbreak.
It has also urged all to stay at home, maintain social distancing and avoid gatherings, including for prayers at mosques and other places of worship.
