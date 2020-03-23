Home > Bangladesh

Bangladesh registers third coronavirus death; the number of infected rises to 33

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 23 Mar 2020 04:16 PM BdST Updated: 23 Mar 2020 04:25 PM BdST

Bangladesh has confirmed six more coronavirus cases, taking the total to 33, and a third death from the disease.

Of the infected, five have already recovered from the disease.

Prof Meerjady Sabrina Flora, the director of The Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control, and Research, or IEDCR, presented the latest update on the novel coronavirus pandemic in a virtual press briefing on Monday.

More than 337,000 people have been infected by the novel coronavirus across the world and 14,651 have died, with deaths in Italy surpassing the toll in China where the outbreak began, according to a Reuters tally.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

No new passports during virus outbreak

Italy returnee dies in Bhairab

Relatives of dead UK returnee in home quarantine

Hasina to address nation on Mar 25

File Photo

Together, we will prevail: Joy

File Photo

Workers protest over back pay

A view of the Tolarbagh neighbourhood from where two people have died in as many days from the coronavirus.

Tolarbagh man dies, police say COVID-19

Khulna Medical College Hospital

2 dead in Khulna after fever, coughs

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.