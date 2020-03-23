Bangladesh registers third coronavirus death; the number of infected rises to 33
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 23 Mar 2020 04:16 PM BdST Updated: 23 Mar 2020 04:25 PM BdST
Bangladesh has confirmed six more coronavirus cases, taking the total to 33, and a third death from the disease.
Of the infected, five have already recovered from the disease.
Prof Meerjady Sabrina Flora, the director of The Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control, and Research, or IEDCR, presented the latest update on the novel coronavirus pandemic in a virtual press briefing on Monday.
More than 337,000 people have been infected by the novel coronavirus across the world and 14,651 have died, with deaths in Italy surpassing the toll in China where the outbreak began, according to a Reuters tally.


