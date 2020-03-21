Jack Ma to send 1.8m face masks to Bangladesh, nine other nations
News Desk bdnews24.com
Published: 21 Mar 2020 03:24 PM BdST Updated: 21 Mar 2020 03:26 PM BdST
Jack Ma, Asia’s richest man, has pledged 1.8 million face masks and 210,000 coronavirus test kits to 10 countries, including Bangladesh.
The nine other countries are: Afghanistan, Cambodia, Laos, the Maldives, Mongolia, Myanmar, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka.
These countries would all receive help that includes protective suits, ventilators and thermometers, Ma tweeted on Saturday.
This is the latest step in an ongoing effort from his foundation to push back against what’s become a global pandemic.
Ma joined Twitter last week to announce that the Jack Ma Foundation and Alibaba Foundation were shipping a donation of emergency supplies to the US.
On March 14, Ma pledged to donate two million protective masks for distribution across Europe.
Go Asia! We will donate emergency supplies (1.8M masks, 210K test kits, 36K protective suits, plus ventilators & thermometers) to Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Cambodia, Laos, Maldives, Mongolia, Myanmar, Nepal, Pakistan & Sri Lanka. Delivering fast is not easy, but we'll get it done!— Jack Ma (@JackMa) March 21, 2020
