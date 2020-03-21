Bangladesh confirms second death from coronavirus
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 21 Mar 2020 02:35 PM BdST Updated: 21 Mar 2020 02:38 PM BdST
Bangladesh has confirmed a second death from the coronavirus, Health Minister Zahid Malik says at a media briefing in Dhaka.
Four new cases of infections have been reported in the last 24 hours.
More to follow
