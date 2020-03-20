Army to run coronavirus quarantine units in Dhaka’s Ashkona, Diabari

The Inter Services Public Relation Directorate or ISPR announced the decision taken by the government on Thursday night as part of efforts to contain the coronavirus outbreak.

The health ministry will select returnees from foreign countries after screening them at the airport and hand them to the army for quarantine, according to the announcement.

The army will supervise transfer of the passengers from the airport to the quarantine units, completion of digital data entry, arrangements of their food, treatment and other services.

Government ministries, agencies and other forces will provide the army with the required support.

The ISPR also gave phone numbers for contacting the quarantine units.

They are:

Ashkona – 01769013420, 01769013350.

Diabari – 01769013090, 01769013062.

Earlier, Health Minister Zahid Malik said the army was assigned to set up a quarantine camp at the Biswa Ijtema ground on the banks of the Turag river in Gazipur’s Tongi.