Army to run coronavirus quarantine units in Dhaka’s Ashkona, Diabari
Senior Correspondent bdnews24.com
Published: 20 Mar 2020 04:47 AM BdST Updated: 20 Mar 2020 04:47 AM BdST
The army will operate two quarantine facilities in Dhaka – one at Ashkona Hajj Camp near Shahjalal International Airport and the other at Rajuk Apartment Project at Diabari near Uttara Sector-18.
The Inter Services Public Relation Directorate or ISPR announced the decision taken by the government on Thursday night as part of efforts to contain the coronavirus outbreak.
The health ministry will select returnees from foreign countries after screening them at the airport and hand them to the army for quarantine, according to the announcement.
The army will supervise transfer of the passengers from the airport to the quarantine units, completion of digital data entry, arrangements of their food, treatment and other services.
Government ministries, agencies and other forces will provide the army with the required support.
The ISPR also gave phone numbers for contacting the quarantine units.
They are:
Ashkona – 01769013420, 01769013350.
Diabari – 01769013090, 01769013062.
Earlier, Health Minister Zahid Malik said the army was assigned to set up a quarantine camp at the Biswa Ijtema ground on the banks of the Turag river in Gazipur’s Tongi.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Bangladesh to ban all rallies after coronavirus advice defied
- Army to run coronavirus quarantine units in Dhaka’s Ashkona, Diabari
- Rajshahi-Dhaka bus services suspended over coronavirus
- Burial for dead from coronavirus at Khilgaon-Taltola graveyard in Dhaka
- Over 400 Bangladeshi expatriates return from Saudi Arabia amid coronavirus outbreak
- Seven more returnees with high temperature sent to hospital from airport
- Bangladesh closes bars to tackle coronavirus outbreak
- Thousands mass defying government to pray for coronavirus prevention in Bangladesh
- SC makes courts off-limits to prisoners, suspects amid virus risks
- Bangladesh assigns army to build coronavirus quarantine unit
Most Read
- Bangladesh confirms three new cases of coronavirus
- Coronavirus triggers panic buying in Dhaka as stocks drop to 7-year low, gold prices fall
- Shops, public transport ordered closed in Madaripur’s Shibchar to stem coronavirus spread
- Bangladesh assigns army to build coronavirus quarantine unit
- China hits a coronavirus milestone: no new local infections
- Dhaka stocks jump after new rules to regulate price swings
- Dhaka hospitals turning away patients with fever, cold needing coronavirus tests
- Bangladesh bourses delay trading start further
- Bangladesh reports first coronavirus death
- In Iran, every 10 minutes one person dies from the coronavirus