Bangladesh suspends flights with passengers from European nations, except Britain
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 14 Mar 2020 10:02 PM BdST Updated: 14 Mar 2020 10:08 PM BdST
The government has suspended flights carrying passengers from all European countries, except Britain, for two weeks due to the coronavirus.
It has also banned visas-on-arrival for all countries for the period in an effort to stem the spread of the deadly virus.
Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen, flanked by Health Minister Zahid Malik and State Minster for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam, made the announcement at a press conference at state guesthouse Padma in Dhaka on Saturday night.
The decisions will be effective from Sunday midnight, Momen said.
More to follow
