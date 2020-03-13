Two jailed in Bangladesh for selling ‘coronavirus vaccine’

One of them, Nazrul Islam Rubel, 27, a native of Mymensingh district, advertised the “vaccines” through loudspeaker at Ganda union in Kendua Upazila of Netrokona district throughout Wednesday and Thursday, the police said.



Rashedul Islam, 35, a so-called doctor from the same district as Rubel’s, started selling the “medicines” at Paharpur Eidgah ground at Ganda on Thursday afternoon, Kendua Police chief Mohammad Rasheduzzaman said.



On hearing about the incident, the police detained the duo from the spot and recovered the “magical ayurvedic type medicines” from them later in the afternoon, he said.



Al Imran Ruhul Islam, Kendua Upazila Nirbahi officer and executive magistrate, sentenced Rubel and Rashedul to two years in jail through a mobile court in the evening, the police chief of the area said.