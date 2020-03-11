No new coronavirus patient in Bangladesh, first three ‘stable’

The Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control, and Research or IEDCR screened seven people in this period but did not detect the virus, its Director Meerjady Sabrina Flora told the daily news briefing on the situation.

They included people who had returned home recently, she said.

The institute tested specimens of four suspected coronavirus patients in the previous 24 hours but none came back positive.

“It means the number of coronavirus patients in Bangladesh is still three,” Flora said.

The IEDCR reported the first three cases, aged between 20 and 35, on Sunday. They include two who had recently returned from Italy. They are not related. The other patient is a relative of one of the returnees.

“They are in stable condition now. Two of them had shown very mild symptoms. But we can’t release them now. They will get the release order only if they test negative twice consecutively,” Flora said.

According to her, eight suspected patients with mild symptoms were being treated in isolation unit.

Four others, who came into close contact with the coronavirus patients, have been quarantined, she added.