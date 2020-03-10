Home > Bangladesh

HC orders govt to announce ‘Joy Bangla’ as national slogan in three months

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 10 Mar 2020 01:16 PM BdST Updated: 10 Mar 2020 01:16 PM BdST

The High Court has ordered the government to announce ‘Joy Bangla’ as the national slogan in three months.

Justice FRM Nazmul Ahasan and Justice KM Kamrul Kader passed the order on Tuesday. 
 
 
More to follow

