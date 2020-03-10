Home > Bangladesh

ECNEC approves Tk 177.77 billion Matarbari deep-sea port

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 10 Mar 2020 04:28 PM BdST Updated: 10 Mar 2020 04:33 PM BdST

The Executive Committee of the National Economic Council has approved the country’s first deep-sea project that is estimated to cost Tk 177.77 billion.

The Japan International Cooperation Agency will provide Tk 128.93 billion for the port to be built in Matarbari of Cox’s Bazar, Planning Minister MA Mannan said at a media briefing in Dhaka on Tuesday after a meeting.

The government and the Chittagong Port Authority, the agency assigned to implement the project, will provide a total of Tk 48.84 billion.

The project is expected to be complete by 2026, according to a project document. 

The port will be equipped with two terminals: one is 300 metres long and the other is 460 metres long.  

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina presided over the meeting that approved the project.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Man dies in Bogura ‘gunfight’

Hasina’s Japan visit postponed

Announce ‘Joy Bangla’ as national slogan in 3 months: HC

ACC plans to run separate probe against Westin

Garments workers and activists shout slogans as they take part in a rally to demand justice for the victims killed in Rana Plaza building collapse in 2013 in Savar, on the outskirt of Dhaka, Bangladesh, Apr 24, 2019. Reuters

Bangladesh urged to protect labour rights

Couple from Saudi Arabia quarantined

Masks unnecessary if you're healthy: PM

Singapore Airlines offers up to 40% off on exciting destinations

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.