ECNEC approves Tk 177.77 billion Matarbari deep-sea port

The Japan International Cooperation Agency will provide Tk 128.93 billion for the port to be built in Matarbari of Cox’s Bazar, Planning Minister MA Mannan said at a media briefing in Dhaka on Tuesday after a meeting.

The government and the Chittagong Port Authority, the agency assigned to implement the project, will provide a total of Tk 48.84 billion.

The project is expected to be complete by 2026, according to a project document.

The port will be equipped with two terminals: one is 300 metres long and the other is 460 metres long.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina presided over the meeting that approved the project.