ECNEC approves Tk 177.77 billion Matarbari deep-sea port
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 10 Mar 2020 04:28 PM BdST Updated: 10 Mar 2020 04:33 PM BdST
The Executive Committee of the National Economic Council has approved the country’s first deep-sea project that is estimated to cost Tk 177.77 billion.
The Japan International Cooperation Agency will provide Tk 128.93 billion for the port to be built in Matarbari of Cox’s Bazar, Planning Minister MA Mannan said at a media briefing in Dhaka on Tuesday after a meeting.
The government and the Chittagong Port Authority, the agency assigned to implement the project, will provide a total of Tk 48.84 billion.
The port will be equipped with two terminals: one is 300 metres long and the other is 460 metres long.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina presided over the meeting that approved the project.
