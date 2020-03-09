Home > Bangladesh

Indian PM cancels Dhaka trip after Bangladesh detects coronavirus

  >>  Reuters

Published: 09 Mar 2020 09:22 PM BdST Updated: 09 Mar 2020 09:22 PM BdST

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi cancelled a visit to Bangladesh next week to attend a birth centenary celebration of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, after Dhaka detected its first cases of coronavirus and postponed the event.

The event marking the centenary of the birth of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was scheduled to take place on March 17.

On Sunday, Bangladesh confirmed its first three cases of coronavirus and urged citizens returning from six countries - China, Italy, South Korea, Singapore, Iran and Thailand - to quarantine themselves in their homes for 14 days.

The number of people infected with the coronavirus has topped 110,000 globally as the outbreak reached more countries.

"Prime Minister's (Modi) visit to Bangladesh next week at the invitation of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is being deferred," Indian foreign ministry spokesman Ravish Kumar said.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

BNP accuses govt of hiding virus info

Avoid crowds: Hasina

5 die in Tangail pile-up

Man to die for child murder in Wari

Anti-narcotics agency seeks liquor sales records from Westin

Muslims wear protective face masks following the coronavirus outbreak, as they pray on a street during Friday prayers in local souq, in Manama, Bahrain, February 28, 2020. Reuters

Qatar bans arrivals from Bangladesh

Mujib Barsha event postponed

Former teacher of Ispahani Girls’ School dies

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.