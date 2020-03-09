Indian PM cancels Dhaka trip after Bangladesh detects coronavirus
>> Reuters
Published: 09 Mar 2020 09:22 PM BdST Updated: 09 Mar 2020 09:22 PM BdST
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi cancelled a visit to Bangladesh next week to attend a birth centenary celebration of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, after Dhaka detected its first cases of coronavirus and postponed the event.
The event marking the centenary of the birth of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was scheduled to take place on March 17.
On Sunday, Bangladesh confirmed its first three cases of coronavirus and urged citizens returning from six countries - China, Italy, South Korea, Singapore, Iran and Thailand - to quarantine themselves in their homes for 14 days.
The number of people infected with the coronavirus has topped 110,000 globally as the outbreak reached more countries.
"Prime Minister's (Modi) visit to Bangladesh next week at the invitation of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is being deferred," Indian foreign ministry spokesman Ravish Kumar said.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Indian PM cancels Dhaka trip after Bangladesh detects coronavirus
- Three travellers sent to hospital from Dhaka airport with fever, breathing issues
- BNP’s Fakhrul accuses govt of hiding coronavirus cases
- Hasina advises citizens to avoid crowds amid coronavirus fears
- Five killed after tree falls on autorickshaw in Dhamrai
- Six die in three-vehicle pile-up in Tangail
- Dhaka stocks in freefall, key index extends losses for fourth day
- Anti-narcotics agency seeks records of liquor sales and stock from Westin
- Man sentenced to death for killing child after rape in Wari
- Gender pay gap in Bangladesh cricket questioned
Most Read
- Bangladesh confirms first three cases of coronavirus
- Qatar bans arrivals from 14 countries, including Bangladesh, over coronavirus fears
- Mujib Barsha big event postponed, large public gatherings avoided over coronavirus scare
- Saudi Arabia suspends travel to and from 9 countries including UAE, Bahrain and Egypt
- Suspected coronavirus patient ‘shot dead’ in North Korea
- Dhaka stocks in freefall, key index extends losses for fourth day
- Shameem Rahman, ex-teacher of Ispahani Girls' School, passes away at 77
- Hasina advises citizens to avoid crowds amid coronavirus fears
- Italy locks down millions as its coronavirus deaths jump by 133
- A woman’s struggle to shelter sex workers' children – and shape their future