Hasina joins young revellers at Joy Bangla Concert ahead of 100 Years of Mujib
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 07 Mar 2020 08:29 PM BdST Updated: 07 Mar 2020 08:56 PM BdST
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has attended the Joy Bangla Concert for the first time ahead of the celebrations for Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s centenary.
Young Bangla, the youth group of the Awami League’s Centre for Research and Information or CRI, organised the concert at the Army Stadium in Dhaka for the sixth year on Saturday.
Revellers celebrate at Joy Bangla Concert organised by the Young Bangla, the Awami League’s Centre for Research and Information, at the Army Stadium in Dhaka on Saturday to mark Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s historic Mar 7 speech of 1971. Photo: Mahmud Zaman Ovi
His daughter Hasina arrived at the venue at about 7:30pm and sat at the VIP Gallery where the organisers have put hoardings containing some of Bangabandhu’s quotes and the signature image of the Father of the Nation with his finger raised during the speech.
Besides the performances by the bands, fireworks and a holographic show on Bangabandhu were arranged. The organisers also screened the historic speech.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- President Hamid returns home after Uruguay, UK visit
- Bangladesh commemorates Bangabandhu’s historic March 7 speech
- Bodies of two slaughtered children found in Khilgaon home
- Child dies, 22 missing as two boats capsize in Rajshahi
- Bangladesh set to commemorate Bangabandhu’s historic Mar 7 speech
- Woman alleges she was raped at Westin Dhaka
- ‘Drug lord’ Amin Huda, who was jailed for 79 years, dies
- Dhaka metro rail worker dies after being hit by rods
- BRAC ranks world's number one NGO for fifth year
- 14 dead in separate road accidents in Habiganj, Brahmanbaria
Most Read
- Woman alleges she was raped at Westin Dhaka
- Kuwait suspends flights to and from Bangladesh, six other countries over coronavirus
- Bodies of two slaughtered children found in Khilgaon home, mother burnt
- Bangladesh ride on Tamim, Liton tons to sweep Zimbabwe aside as captain Mashrafe bows out
- ‘Drug lord’ Amin Huda, who was jailed for 79 years, dies
- As death toll mounts, governments point fingers over coronavirus
- Suspected coronavirus patient ‘shot dead’ in North Korea
- Coronavirus infections pass 100,000 as outbreak wreaks financial havoc
- Partly false claim: a 1981 book predicted the coronavirus 2019 outbreak
- ‘The only choice is to wait for death’