IEDCR suggests home quarantine for returnees from countries with coronavirus cases
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 01 Mar 2020 04:26 PM BdST Updated: 01 Mar 2020 04:29 PM BdST
The Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research has suggested people returning from countries having coronavirus infection cases to quarantine themselves at home even if they do not show any symptom.
The IEDCR made the call in an effort to avoid the spread of Covid-19 infections in Bangladesh as it spread in more than 50 countries.
“No case of coronavirus infection has been identified in Bangladesh as of now. If the virus ever enters Bangladesh, it will be through the people travelling in those countries,” IEDCR Director Meerjady Sabrina Flora said at a media briefing in Dhaka on Sunday.
“Therefore, the returnees must remain in a home quarantine for some days and should not come out unless it is badly needed,” she said.
Bangladesh tested the blood samples of 88 people but did not find any case of infection. The IEDCR nevertheless asked people to remain cautious as the pathogen has spread quickly.
“We suggest that those who return home from abroad should use masks for going home from the airport. If possible, they should use private transports. They should keep the windows open,” said Flora.
“We earnestly request you to remain at home and avoid crowded areas. Use a mask if you have to go out.”
The authorities are prepared to identify any infected person through screening and provide treatment at the airport, according to the IEDCR director.
Flora suggested contacting the IEDCR via its hotline in case of anyone coming from abroad with symptoms.
The IEDCR called for the Bangladeshi nationals to avoid the countries that reported coronavirus cases.
Five Bangladeshi migrant workers were infected with the virus in Singapore: two have been discharged from the hospital and another two will be released soon, Flora said. The fifth is still in intensive care in the city state. Another Bangladeshi national was infected in the United Arab Emirates.
