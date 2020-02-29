Two policemen injured in Chattogram explosion, bomb squad called in

Police have called in its bomb squad to investigate whether it was an attack like the ones allegedly carried out by Islamist militants in Dhaka.

The electric switch board of the traffic police box at the busy Gate No. 2 intersection in the port city’s Sholoshohor burnt in the sudden explosion around 8:30pm on Friday, said Md Shahidullah, deputy commissioner of traffic at Chattogram Metropolitan Police.

The injured policemen – Sergeant Md Arafat and Assistant Sub-Inspector Md Alauddin – were admitted to the Chattogram Medical College Hospital.

Arafat suffered 7 percent burns and Alauddin 8 percent, said Rafiq Uddin Ahmad, an assistant professor at the hospital’s burns unit.

Three passers-by were also injured but they were released after being given first aid, ASI Md Amir at the hospital’s police camp said.

The explosion shattered the glass window of the box. It also damaged its roof.

SWAT personnel cordoned off the area while members of the bomb squad were collecting evidence.

CMP Additional Commissioner Amena Begum told the media at the site that they initially presume it occurred from an electric short-circuit.

“But it was an explosion. So we are checking whether someone left something here,” she said.

Asked whether there were any similarities between the incident in Chattogram and the alleged militant attacks on police Dhaka, she said, “We will check everything after bomb experts from Dhaka arrive.”