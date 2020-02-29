Police seek details from Westin on Papia’s visitors as probe expands
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 29 Feb 2020 11:46 PM BdST Updated: 29 Feb 2020 11:46 PM BdST
Police detectives have sought the names of the people who had met Shamima Noor Papia, an expelled ruling party operative facing a series of allegations, at the Westin Dhaka from the hotel authorities.
The investigators asked the hotel for security camera footage and other information on Papia’s visitors, a Detective Branch official told bdnews24.com on Saturday.
The investigators would also collect receipts of payments made by the disgraced Jubo Mohila League leader.
After arresting her on Feb 22, RAB said they found evidence that Papia had contacts with top politicians, government officials and business people, including those owned or ran the hotel.
The law enforcers started three cases against her on charges related to counterfeit currencies, illegal arms and drugs.
“We are investigating the allegations of the criminal offences against them,” said DB Additional Commissioner Abdul Baten.
