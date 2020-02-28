Dhaka WASA raises water price by 24.97% for households

The price of each unit (1,000 litres) of water supplied to households is set to rise by 24.97 percent to Tk 14.46 in Dhaka. The tariff on water supply for commercial has been set at Tk 40 in the capital, marking a 7.99 percent jump.

In Chattogram, the tariff on residential water supply has gone up by 25 percent to Tk 12.40 per unit. Commercial users will have to pay Tk 30.30 for each unit, marking a 9.94 percent increase.

The Local Government Department approved the proposed tariff hikes in an order issued on Feb 26.

The new rates will come into effect from March 1, meaning water bills will climb from April.

Dhaka WASA confirmed the move in a circular published on Friday.

The water tariff was previously increased on Sept 1 last year when it was set at Tk 10.50 for residential and Tk 33.60 for commercial usage.

The changes were announced a day after the energy regulator hiked retail electricity prices by Tk 0.36 or 5.3 percent to Tk 7.13 per unit.