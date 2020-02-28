Dhaka WASA raises water price by 24.97% for households
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 28 Feb 2020 05:09 PM BdST Updated: 28 Feb 2020 05:09 PM BdST
The Water Supply and Sewerage Authority is raising water prices for residential and commercial users in Dhaka and Chattogram for a second time in the space of six months.
The price of each unit (1,000 litres) of water supplied to households is set to rise by 24.97 percent to Tk 14.46 in Dhaka. The tariff on water supply for commercial has been set at Tk 40 in the capital, marking a 7.99 percent jump.
In Chattogram, the tariff on residential water supply has gone up by 25 percent to Tk 12.40 per unit. Commercial users will have to pay Tk 30.30 for each unit, marking a 9.94 percent increase.
The Local Government Department approved the proposed tariff hikes in an order issued on Feb 26.
The new rates will come into effect from March 1, meaning water bills will climb from April.
Dhaka WASA confirmed the move in a circular published on Friday.
The water tariff was previously increased on Sept 1 last year when it was set at Tk 10.50 for residential and Tk 33.60 for commercial usage.
The changes were announced a day after the energy regulator hiked retail electricity prices by Tk 0.36 or 5.3 percent to Tk 7.13 per unit.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Govt plans to introduce online-only college application system
- Two suspected robbers die in Feni ‘gunfight’
- Elderly woman with walking disability dies in Mohammadpur home fire
- Wanted robbery suspect dies in alleged shootout with police in Jashore
- Head-on collision between truck and covered-van kills 2 in Pabna
- Cambodia assures Bangladesh of support on Rohingya repatriation
- Javed Patel new British deputy high commissioner to Bangladesh
- Bangladesh militant among two convicted of terror financing in Burdwan blast case
- Bangladesh energy regulator raises retail power prices by 5.3%
- Jute Minister Gazi is not suffering from novel coronavirus infection: IEDCR
Most Read
- As India counts the dead, questions swirl about police response
- Westin Dhaka owners, officials’ links to Papia will be investigated, RAB says
- Bangladeshi girl studying at Visva-Bharati asked to leave India
- Indian actor Tapas Pal dies at 61
- Not inviting India to Mujib Barsha celebrations will be ungrateful: Awami League
- Bangladesh energy regulator raises retail power prices by 5.3%
- Amid Delhi's blood-letting, a Hindu bride weds in a Muslim neighbourhood
- Most coronavirus cases are mild. That’s good and bad news
- Distinguished Bangladeshis call for end to violence in New Delhi
- Bangladesh militant among two convicted of terror financing in Burdwan blast case