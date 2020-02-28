Cambodia assures Bangladesh of support on Rohingya repatriation

Cambodian Secretary of State for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Eat Sophea expressed her country’s commitment during a joint commission meeting in Dhaka.

“The state minister spoke to me about the proposal that Bangladesh wished to have from Cambodia regarding the repatriation of people displaced from Rakhaine state,” she has said at a joint press conference with State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shahriar Alam after the meeting.

“I assured him that Cambodia will extend full support through the ASEAN-led mechanism to provide for safe return of these displaced people,” Sophea added.

More than 1.1 million Rohingya Muslims have taken refuge in Bangladesh, fleeing decades of persecution and a 2017 army operation in Buddhist-majority Myanmar.

The refugees have refused to return to the Rakhine state despite two recent attempts by the governments of Bangladesh and Myanmar.

The Rohingya fear they will continue facing brutal persecution if they are not granted citizenship before return. Myanmar is accused of delaying the repatriation process as it fails to ensure peace in the Rakhine state.

Bangladesh has been seeking support from the international community to exert pressure on Myanmar to take their nationals back.

Malaysia and Indonesia and some other countries in the ASEAN, of which Myanmar is also a member, have already extended their support for the repatriation of these persecuted people to their ancestral land.

“Cambodia will strengthen discussion with Myanmar on ASEAN platform to start swift repatriation of Rohingya people,” Shahriar told reporters.

“They will do it as a common friend of Bangladesh and Myanmar,” he added.

“We said Myanmar lacks in self-confidence. So, we have proposed formation of a civil society group or political leadership within ASEAN countries to engage with Myanmar as a confidence-building measure,” he said.

“We have proposed for creation of a fair and peaceful environment (in the Rakhaine state) after the beginning of repatriation and the Cambodian delegation said they will consider the matter.”

Regarding the proposals from Bangladesh, Cambodian state minister Sophea said they will continue to work on them.

Shahriar led an 18-member Bangladesh delegation at the JC meeting while Sophea headed a 27-strong delegation.

Sophea said a road in Phnom Penh, the capital of Cambodia, will be named after Bangbandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman to reciprocate the naming of the Park Road in Dhaka after Norodom Sihanouk, the late king of Cambodia.

The Norodom Sihanouk Raad at Baridhara was inaugurated on Wednesday.