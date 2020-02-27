Bangladesh cricketer Mehidy Hasan Miraz's flat burgled
Police are looking into an alleged burglary that occurred at the residence of international cricketer Mehidy Hasan Miraz.
The cricketer started a case with Kafrul Police Station on Wednesday night over the theft of gold ornaments and foreign currency from his home, Kafrul Police Station OC Md Alimuzzaman said.
The flat was left vacant for five days as Miraz was staying with his wife at a hotel in Dhaka during the course of Bangladesh's one-off Test match against Zimbabwe in Mirpur.
Upon returning to his flat on Wednesday night, Miraz discovered that gold jewelleries and about $600 were missing from a broken drawer, OC Alimuzzaman told bdnews24.com, citing the cricketer.
“The flat’s main door and lock did not show any signs of damage which suggests that the thief entered the residence using a fake key.”
