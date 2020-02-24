Papia, husband, two associates on police remand
Court Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 24 Feb 2020 07:21 PM BdST Updated: 24 Feb 2020 07:21 PM BdST
Expelled Jubo Mohila League leader Shamima Noor Papia and her husband Mofizur Rahman alias Sumon Chowdhury have been remanded for 15 days in police custody in three cases related to counterfeit notes, illegal arms and liquor.
Their two associates Sabbir Khandaker and Sheikh Tayeba Noor were also handed five-day remand in one of the cases on Monday.
The Rapid Action Battalion arrested the four and seized passports and counterfeit notes found on them at Shahjalal International Airport on Saturday night.
In drives on Papia’s homes in Dhaka and Narsingdi on Sunday early morning, the RAB found huge wealth without a known source besides a pistol and five bottles of foreign liquor.
The couple have made the fortunes through “trading in drugs and arms, extortion, recruitment fraud and other sorts of embezzlement”, according to the RAB.
The couple run a gang styled “Q and C” in Narsingdi for extortion, drugs business and maintain control, the RAB said.
Papia always kept a presidential suite booked at The Westin Dhaka hotel and had her customers controlled by some young women who regularly stayed at the hotel as well, he added.
The authorities initiated a case against the four at Airport Police Station over the seizure of the counterfeit currencies.
Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Masud-ur Rahman on Monday granted police five days to grill the four in custody in the case.
Papia and Sumon faced two other cases over the recovery of the gun and liquor at Sher-e-Bangla Nagar Police Station.
In each of the two cases, Metropolitan Magistrate Mohammad Jasim granted police five days to quiz the couple.
