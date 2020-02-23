RAB finds ‘huge illegal wealth’ in raids on Papia’s homes
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 23 Feb 2020 10:26 PM BdST Updated: 23 Feb 2020 10:27 PM BdST
The RAB has found “a huge amount of illegal wealth” in raids on the homes of Shamima Noor Papia alias Peu, a Jubo Mohila League leader expelled after her arrest for reported links to sex trade in luxurious hotel suits.
Papia and her husband Sumon Chowdhury alias Moti Sumon have made the fortunes through “trading in drugs and arms, extortion, recruitment fraud and other sorts of embezzlement”, according to the Rapid Action Battalion.
The elite police unit said it also found a foreign pistol, 20 rounds of bullet, five bottles of liquor, around Tk 6 million, five passports and some foreign currencies during the raids on their apartments in Dhaka and Narsingdi on Sunday.
The couple, based in Narsingdi, also embezzled Tk 3.5 million by promising illegal gas connection to a factory and Tk 2.9 million by promising a licence for a CNG refuelling station, according to Bulbul.
“Forcing women to do illicit job is another source of their income,” he added.
Its General Secretary Apu Ukil confirmed to bdnews24.com that Papia was arrested at Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka on Saturday night.
The RAB also arrested Sumon and their two associates, Sheikh Tayeba Noor and Sabbir Khandaker, at the airport.
After initial interrogation, it conducted the drives on a Presidential Suit booked by Papia at The Westin Dhaka, and two apartments of the couple at Rowshan’s Dom-inno Relievo on Indira Road in the capital early in the morning.
Simultaneous raids were also conducted on their ancestral homes in Narsingdi.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Four sentenced to death in Tangail killing
- EC bans laminated posters in Dhaka 10 by-polls
- HC orders BSMMU VC to provide update on treatment of Khaleda by Wednesday
- Drug suspect dies in ‘shootout’ in Cox’s Bazar
- High Court acquits four in Jamalpur murder case
- 15 hurt as car veers onto footpath in Dhaka
- Two RAB imposters arrested with firearms in Keraniganj
- Woman, daughter die as bus overturns in Gazipur
- Bandarban AL leader shot dead, witness to murder dies from 'heart attack'
- Needless panic about coronavirus will cause more trouble: IEDCR
Most Read
- Indian actor Tapas Pal dies at 61
- Trump tweets video of himself as fictional warrior ‘Bahubali’
- Sacked RAB officer returns home after remaining traceless for one and a half years
- New coronavirus cases fall in China, but WHO concerned by global spread
- FBCCI urges banks to be flexible as coronavirus outbreak hits Bangladesh imports
- HC orders BSMMU VC to provide update on treatment of Khaleda by Wednesday
- Iran says 43 infected with coronavirus, eight dead
- High Court set to hear Khaleda’s bail plea
- Rizvi ‘injured in police attack’ in Mirpur
- Needless panic about coronavirus will cause more trouble: IEDCR