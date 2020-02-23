RAB finds ‘huge illegal wealth’ in raids on Papia’s homes

Papia and her husband Sumon Chowdhury alias Moti Sumon have made the fortunes through “trading in drugs and arms, extortion, recruitment fraud and other sorts of embezzlement”, according to the Rapid Action Battalion.

The elite police unit said it also found a foreign pistol, 20 rounds of bullet, five bottles of liquor, around Tk 6 million, five passports and some foreign currencies during the raids on their apartments in Dhaka and Narsingdi on Sunday.

Citing information gathered until then, RAB-1 commander Shafee Ullah Bulbul told a news conference in Dhaka that the couple embezzled Tk 1.1 million by promising candidates jobs as police sub-inspector and in Bangladesh Railway.

The couple, based in Narsingdi, also embezzled Tk 3.5 million by promising illegal gas connection to a factory and Tk 2.9 million by promising a licence for a CNG refuelling station, according to Bulbul.

“Forcing women to do illicit job is another source of their income,” he added.

Jubo Mohila League, an associate body of the ruling Awami League for young women, expelled Papia as its Narsingdi unit general secretary earlier in the day saying she had breached organisational discipline.

Its General Secretary Apu Ukil confirmed to bdnews24.com that Papia was arrested at Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka on Saturday night.

The RAB also arrested Sumon and their two associates, Sheikh Tayeba Noor and Sabbir Khandaker, at the airport.

The force said it found seven passports, over Tk 200,000, counterfeit takas of over Tk 25,000, seven mobile phones and some foreign currencies on the four suspects.

After initial interrogation, it conducted the drives on a Presidential Suit booked by Papia at The Westin Dhaka, and two apartments of the couple at Rowshan’s Dom-inno Relievo on Indira Road in the capital early in the morning.

Simultaneous raids were also conducted on their ancestral homes in Narsingdi.