Home > Bangladesh

BUET to follow its existing rules for admission tests

  Dhaka University Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 20 Feb 2020 07:46 PM BdST Updated: 20 Feb 2020 07:46 PM BdST

The Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology or BUET has decided to follow its existing rules in admission tests.

The decision that runs counter to the rules of uniform entrance tests introduced by the University Grants Commission was made in a meeting of the university on Wednesday, said Prof Mizanur Rahman, a member of BUET Student Welfare and Academic Council.

“We have decided that we will follow our existing rules and guidance to hold the entry tests,” he told reporters on Thursday.  

Responding to a question on the UGC’s uniform admission test, he said: “There is no particular reason for the decision. We are not against the uniform entrance test. But we will follow our own rules for the tests.”

The commission on Feb 12 introduced a uniform entrance test for admission to all public universities in the country from the next academic session.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Southeast University fined Tk 1m

2 die in Dinajpur ‘gunfight’

ACC summons MGH boss Anis

Memories of Churihatta victims live on

Noakhali lawyer Shamsul Islam dies

SC fines City University Tk 1m

Two robbery suspects killed in alleged shootout in Magura

Our economy stronger than Singapore’s: Hasina

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.