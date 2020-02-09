Govt raises salary of primary school assistant teachers

The primary and mass education ministry in an order on Sunday said the decision aimed at removing “pay inequality”.

The teachers with training was getting between Tk 10,200 and Tk 24,680 under grade 14 as monthly basic pay while the amount was between Tk 9,700 and Tk 23,490 for those without training under grade 15.

Under grade 13, their basic pay is between Tk 11,000 and Tk 26,590 now.

No changes have been brought to the pay grades of the headmasters’ – grade 11 for those with training and grade 12 for those without training.

The ministry also said it decided to raise the basic pay of assistant teachers in line with the recruitment guidelines issued last year.

The guidelines stipulate filling up 65 percent posts of headmaster by promoting assistant teachers with a minimum seven years of experience and the rest directly through tests.

If eligible candidates are unavailable for all the headmasters’ posts, the vacancies will be filled directly.

All the assistant teachers are hired directly.

The government elevated the assistant teachers’ jobs by one grade each on Mar 9, 2014.

The High Court last year ordered the government to elevate the basic pay of the headmasters to grade 10 with retrospective effect from Mar 9, 2014, but the order has not been implemented.

Read the Story in Bangla: প্রাথমিকের সহকারী শিক্ষকদের বেতন বাড়ল