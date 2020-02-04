Home > Bangladesh

Bangladesh nationalises 28 colleges; 15 named after Bangabandhu and family

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 04 Feb 2020 07:33 PM BdST Updated: 04 Feb 2020 07:33 PM BdST

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has authorised the nationalisation of 28 educational institutes approved by the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Memorial Trust, the education ministry said.

A ban has been imposed on the appointment and promotion of personnel, and the handover of movable and immovable assets in 15 colleges named after Bangabandhu and his family members, with the nationalisation in sight. 

The authorities have asked the director general of the Directorate of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education to inspect the colleges and submit a report within 15 working days to the education ministry.

The colleges to be nationalised are: Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Women College in Mirpur, Dhaka, Kharshuti Bangabandhu College in Boalmari, Faridpur, Jatir Janak Bangabandhu College in Pangsha, Rajbari, Chilachar Balikandi Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib College in Madaripur and Sheikh Russel College in Rajoir, Madaripur.

Bangabandhu Women College (Mongla Port), Bagerhat, Jatir Janak Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Memorial College in Kaliganj, Jhenaidaha, Sheikh Hasina Padmapukur Degree College in Maheshpur, Bangabandhu College in Sreepur, Magura and Deshratna Sheikh Hasina College in Mehendiganj, Barishal, are also set to become state-owned colleges.

The other five colleges to be nationalised are Bangabandhu College at Melandaha and Sheikh Kamal College at Jhaogara in Jamalpur, Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib Women College in Dimla, Nilphamari, Shimulbari Bangabandhu Degree College in Joldhaka and Fulbari Chintamoni Bangabandhu College in Fulbari, Dinajpur.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Govt nationalises 28 colleges

PhD programmes under scanner

BRTA introduces fitness certificates for two years

2 die in Rajshahi crash

Rohingya man dies in Cox’s Bazar ‘gunfight’

Hasina flies to Italy

Biman's Wuhan pilots denied entry to other countries

8 China returnees not infected: IEDCR

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.