Bangladesh nationalises 28 colleges; 15 named after Bangabandhu and family
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 04 Feb 2020 07:33 PM BdST Updated: 04 Feb 2020 07:33 PM BdST
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has authorised the nationalisation of 28 educational institutes approved by the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Memorial Trust, the education ministry said.
A ban has been imposed on the appointment and promotion of personnel, and the handover of movable and immovable assets in 15 colleges named after Bangabandhu and his family members, with the nationalisation in sight.
The authorities have asked the director general of the Directorate of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education to inspect the colleges and submit a report within 15 working days to the education ministry.
The colleges to be nationalised are: Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Women College in Mirpur, Dhaka, Kharshuti Bangabandhu College in Boalmari, Faridpur, Jatir Janak Bangabandhu College in Pangsha, Rajbari, Chilachar Balikandi Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib College in Madaripur and Sheikh Russel College in Rajoir, Madaripur.
Bangabandhu Women College (Mongla Port), Bagerhat, Jatir Janak Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Memorial College in Kaliganj, Jhenaidaha, Sheikh Hasina Padmapukur Degree College in Maheshpur, Bangabandhu College in Sreepur, Magura and Deshratna Sheikh Hasina College in Mehendiganj, Barishal, are also set to become state-owned colleges.
The other five colleges to be nationalised are Bangabandhu College at Melandaha and Sheikh Kamal College at Jhaogara in Jamalpur, Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib Women College in Dimla, Nilphamari, Shimulbari Bangabandhu Degree College in Joldhaka and Fulbari Chintamoni Bangabandhu College in Fulbari, Dinajpur.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Bangladesh nationalises 28 colleges; 15 named after Bangabandhu and family
- Councillor Shakhawat arrested over ‘attack’ on police
- Court orders UGC to monitor PhD programmes amid plagiarism allegations
- BRTA introduces fitness certificates for two years
- Two killed, ten wounded as bus hits tree in Rajshahi
- Suspected Rohingya robber dies in ‘shootout’ with RAB in Cox’s Bazar
- Hasina flies to Italy on a four-day official trip
- Biman pilots, who flew to Wuhan, barred entry into other countries
- Dhaka trade fair to continue until Feb 6
- Eight China returnees test negative for coronavirus, says IEDCR
Most Read
- BB allows travellers to bring in $10,000 without declaration
- Mask prices surge in Bangladesh amid coronavirus scare
- Biman pilots, who flew to Wuhan, barred entry into other countries
- Dhaka trade fair to continue until Feb 6
- Court orders UGC to monitor PhD programmes amid plagiarism allegations
- BTRC to appoint administrators to Grameenpone over pay disputed audit claim
- China virus death toll posts grim record rise, passes 400
- Myanmar reimposes internet shutdown in conflict-torn Rakhine, Chin states: telco operator
- Hasina flies to Italy on a four-day official trip
- Dhaka mayors-elect Atiqul, Taposh likely to wait for over three months to take charge