Test for Election Commission and government as Dhaka goes to polls Saturday

The vote is seen as another battle between ‘Boat’ and ‘Paddy Sheaf’ – electoral symbols of the two main political camps - just a little over a year after the parliamentary polls.

An election observer also sees the Dhaka city polls as a test on acceptability of e-voting, the government’s popularity a year into its third consecutive term and the ability of the Election Commission that was pulled into question after the last general election.

“This is an inclusive election a year after the general election. So the results may give a message,” said Nazmul Ahsan Kalimullah, the chairman of National Election Observation Council or Janipop.

Chief Election Commissioner KM Nurul Huda urged the voters to turn up to cast their ballots from 8am to 4pm assuring them of ensuring their safety at about 2,500 polling stations, more than half of which have been marked vulnerable to violence.

He has also called on the opposition to shun the “political culture of distrust” in the EC, which he claims has never been biased.

The political parties have also grown a mindset of blame game centring elections, Kalimullah said.

“It’s natural in the politics of vote. But the atmosphere was good overall on the eve of voting. Highly satisfactory!” he said.

The ruling Awami League has also expressed satisfaction over the atmosphere and promised it would not interfere in the EC’s work.

“We hope the people will exercise their right to vote in a festive mood,” said Mahbub-Ul Alam Hanif, a joint general secretary of the Awami League.

He also alleged the BNP was out to pull the polls into question by carrying out acts of violence.

The opposition BNP has expressed fears of rigging through electronic voting machines or EVMs and use of violence or threats to prevent its supporters from voting.

“The government is trying to control the entire election,” Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said, noting that the Awami League was planning to “guard” the polling stations.

“We believe the people of Dhaka will vote ‘Paddy Sheaf’ to victory if they get the scope of voting,” he added.

CANDIDATES

All the mayoral candidates – six in Dhaka North City Corporation and seven in the South – have been nominated by registered political parties and are therefore contesting in the elections with their party symbols.

In total, 745 candidates are contesting for the 172 posts of general ward councillors and councillors of wards reserved for women with the support of the political parties or independently, but not with party symbols.

Atiqul Islam, a businessman, is seeking re-election as the Awami League’s mayoral candidate in the North after a nine-month stint in the office following the death of Annisul Huq, the first mayor of the city corporation after the bifurcation.

His rival the BNP’s Tabith Awal is also a businessman-cum-politician. He had announced boycott halfway through voting in the 2015 elections alleging widespread irregularities, but this time he has vowed to battle it out until the end.

The other mayoral candidates in the North are Ahammed Sajjadul Haque from the Communist Party of Bangladesh with the symbol ‘Sickle', Shahin Khan from Progressive Democratic Party or PDP with the 'Tiger' symbol, Sheikh Md Fazle Bari Masud from the Islami Andolon Bangladesh with the ‘Winnowing-fan' symbol, and Md Anisur Rahman Dewan from the National People’s Party with the 'Mango' symbol.

In the South, both the Awami League’s Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh and the BNP’s Ishraque Hossain are new faces in the race.

Son of Fazlul Haque Mani, one of the key organisers of the Liberation War, is a lawyer and former MP.

Ishraque’s father late Sadeque Hossain Khoka was the last mayor of the undivided Dhaka City Corporation.

The commission assigned the 'Plough' symbol to the Jatiya Party's Mohammed Saifuddin Milon, the 'Winnowing-fan' to the Islami Andolon's Md Abdur Rahman, the 'Mango' symbol to Bahrane Sultan Bahar, 'Coconut' to Md Akhtaruzzaman and 'Fish' to Abdus Samad from the Gonofront.