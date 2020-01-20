Two militants arrested with ties to attacks on police

The militants have been identified as Jamal Uddin Rafique, 26, and Anwar Hossain, 25.

Jamal, the 'mastermind' of the crude bomb attacks, is a former student of Khulna University of Engineering and Technology, while Anwar is identified as a driver.

The two were arrested in Shanir Akhra around 9:30pm on Sunday, said Md Masudur Rahman, deputy commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police.

Police have so far arrested six people in connection with the attacks, said Monirul Islam, chief of DMP’s counterterrorism unit.

The four others militants held over the attacks are- Md Mehedi Hasan Tanim, Farid Uddin Rumi, Abdullah Azmir and Mishuk Khan. All of the arrestees confessed to their involvements in the attacks and named Jamal as the leader of the gang.

“Jamal admitted that he carried out the attacks on police at four places in Dhaka,” Monirul said.