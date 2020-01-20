Two militants arrested with ties to attacks on police
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 20 Jan 2020 03:47 PM BdST Updated: 20 Jan 2020 03:47 PM BdST
Police have arrested two operatives of Neo-JMB, an offshoot of the banned militant outfit Jamaat-ul-Majahideen Bangladesh, over the attacks on police in Dhaka in 2019.
The militants have been identified as Jamal Uddin Rafique, 26, and Anwar Hossain, 25.
Jamal, the 'mastermind' of the crude bomb attacks, is a former student of Khulna University of Engineering and Technology, while Anwar is identified as a driver.
Police have so far arrested six people in connection with the attacks, said Monirul Islam, chief of DMP’s counterterrorism unit.
The four others militants held over the attacks are- Md Mehedi Hasan Tanim, Farid Uddin Rumi, Abdullah Azmir and Mishuk Khan. All of the arrestees confessed to their involvements in the attacks and named Jamal as the leader of the gang.
“Jamal admitted that he carried out the attacks on police at four places in Dhaka,” Monirul said.
