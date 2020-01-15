Bangladesh envoy Rabab Fatima elected president of UNICEF's Executive Board
New York Correspondent, বিডিনিউজ টোয়েন্টিফোর ডটকম
Published: 15 Jan 2020 12:32 PM BdST Updated: 15 Jan 2020 12:32 PM BdST
Ambassador Rabab Fatima, Bangladesh's permanent representative to the UN, has been elected president of UNICEF’s Executive Board.
She was unanimously elected to the post during a meeting at the UN Headquarters in New York on Tuesday.
The permanent representatives of Morocco and Lithuania and the deputy permanent representatives of Brazil and Switzerland will serve alongside her as vice-presidents of the UNICEF Executive Board.
Bangladesh recently appointed Fatima as its permanent representative to the UN. Her predecessor Masud Bin Momen had served as the vice-president of UNICEF's Executive Board in 2019.
She said the Executive Board will work hard for the welfare and rights of children by implementing new ideas and strategies.
