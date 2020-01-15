Bangladesh envoy Rabab Fatima elected president of UNICEF's Executive Board

She was unanimously elected to the post during a meeting at the UN Headquarters in New York on Tuesday.

The permanent representatives of Morocco and Lithuania and the deputy permanent representatives of Brazil and Switzerland will serve alongside her as vice-presidents of the UNICEF Executive Board.

Bangladesh had previously been elected to the board as a representative of the Asia-Pacific region for a three-year term from 2019-2021. The South Asian country as president will now be able to direct the activities and strategies of UNICEF.

Bangladesh recently appointed Fatima as its permanent representative to the UN. Her predecessor Masud Bin Momen had served as the vice-president of UNICEF's Executive Board in 2019.

In her acceptance speech, Rabab thanked members of the board for their confidence in Bangladesh's leadership to turn 2020 into a meaningful and impactful year for UNICEF by addressing the challenges affecting children across world.

She said the Executive Board will work hard for the welfare and rights of children by implementing new ideas and strategies.