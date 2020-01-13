By-election to Badal's Chattogram-8 begins

Polls opened simultaneously in 170 voting centres across Boalkhali Upazila and the port city at 9 am on Monday. Electronic voting machines or EVMs are being used at the election.

Over 450,000 voters will cast ballots for a new representative in parliament until 5 pm.

According to Returning Officer Hasanuzzaman, all necessary preparations have been made to ensure a fair election. He is hopeful of a high voter-turnout to make it a 'representative election'.

The Chattogram-8 constituency comprises the Boalkhali Upazila and parts of Chattogram city's Chandgaon and Bayezid areas.

Six candidates are vying for the seat but the election is expected to boil down to a contest between the Awami League's Moslem Uddin Ahmed and the BNP's Abu Sufiyan.