Bangladesh announces state mourning on Monday for Sultan Qaboos of Oman
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 12 Jan 2020 09:25 PM BdST Updated: 12 Jan 2020 09:25 PM BdST
Bangladesh has announced a day of state mourning on Monday for Sultan Qaboos bin Said of Oman, the longest serving ruler of the Arab world who died at 79 on Saturday.
Related Stories
The national flag will be flown at half-mast at all government, semi-government, autonomous, private organisation buildings, educational institutions, and missions abroad while mourning its “true friend” Sultan Qaboos, the government said in a statement on Sunday.
Special prayers will also be offered at all religious establishments across Bangladesh for the peace of the departed soul, the Cabinet Division said in the statement.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Noor Alam new chairman of Rajuk, Abdul Fattah new Petrobangla chief
- Bangladesh announces state mourning on Monday for Sultan Qaboos of Oman
- Three doctors of Faridpur hospital sent to jail for ‘Tk 100m embezzlement bid’
- Bangladesh concerned over killings at border with India: Momen
- Hasina joins final prayers of first phase of Biswa Ijtema
- High Court orders govt to form anti-ragging panels
- Five killed in head-on collision between bus and Mahendra in Rajbari
- Three more devotees die at Bishwa Ijtema venue in Tongi
- Mild cold wave grips northern Bangladesh
- Abrar murder: Fugitive suspect Morshed surrenders to court
Most Read
- Iran's Guards knew missile to blame on day Ukraine plane crashed
- Hasina will leave Dhaka for UAE Sunday to attend sustainability week event
- Mashrafe needed 14 stitches to sew wound sustained during BPL match
- Four more devotees die at Bishwa Ijtema grounds in Tongi
- Shanto’s T20 century for Khulna outshines Dhaka’s 205 in BPL
- Bangladesh builder delivers two more ships to Indian firm
- Hasina opens countdown to 100 Years of Mujib
- Seven days in January: how the US and Iran approached the brink of war
- Tabith Awal pledges to eradicate graft, mosquito menace if elected
- US military unsuccessfully targeted second Iranian official in Yemen