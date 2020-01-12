Home > Bangladesh

Bangladesh announces state mourning on Monday for Sultan Qaboos of Oman

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 12 Jan 2020 09:25 PM BdST Updated: 12 Jan 2020 09:25 PM BdST

Bangladesh has announced a day of state mourning on Monday for Sultan Qaboos bin Said of Oman, the longest serving ruler of the Arab world who died at 79 on Saturday.
Related Stories

The national flag will be flown at half-mast at all government, semi-government, autonomous, private organisation buildings, educational institutions, and missions abroad while mourning its “true friend” Sultan Qaboos, the government said in a statement on Sunday.  

Special prayers will also be offered at all religious establishments across Bangladesh for the peace of the departed soul, the Cabinet Division said in the statement.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

3 doctors in jail for ‘Tk 100m theft bid’

HC orders govt to form anti-ragging panels

Hasina joins final Biswa Ijtema prayersa

Border killings leave Dhaka worried

5 die in Rajbari crash

3 devotees die at Ijtema venue

Abrar murder: Fugitive suspect surrenders

Mild cold wave grips north

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.