Bullet-ridden body of 'UPDF activist' found in Khagrachhari

The incident occurred around 10 pm on Friday in the Upazila's Moratila area, according to Panchhari Police OC Nurul Alam.

The dead man has been identified as Mahendra Tripura, the son of Milan Bhushan Tripura.

Angya Marma, the UPDF’s district organiser in Khagrachhari, alleged that Mahendra was 'shot dead by a local organiser'.

Law enforcers reached the scene around 12 am on Saturday and recovered the body. A 9mm pistol was found next to Mahendra's body, said OC Nurul.