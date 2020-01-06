Home > Bangladesh

At least 10,000 to be registered online for Mujib Year countdown event

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 06 Jan 2020 12:11 AM BdST Updated: 06 Jan 2020 12:11 AM BdST

Bangladesh will begin the countdown to the centenary birth anniversary of Bangabandhu

Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on Jan 10, the Homecoming Day of the Father of the Nation.

The government will allow at least 10,000 citizens to join the celebrations marking the start of the countdown through online registration.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is expected to inaugurate the event at the old airport in Dhaka’s Tejgaon at 5pm.

The national committee formed to organise the programmes of “Mujib Barsha” or Mujib Year – the yearlong celebrations - briefed the media about the event on Sunday.

Up to 12,000 people can join the event, its convenor Kamal Abdul Naser Chowdhury said.

The registration will be held be applies for 3pm on Monday to Tuesday midnight on event.mujib100.gov.bd.

Those willing to join the event will have to provide their names, National ID numbers and email addresses for the registration.

For entry to the venue, they will have to show printed copies of confirmation letters sent via email.

