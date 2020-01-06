At least 10,000 to be registered online for Mujib Year countdown event
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 06 Jan 2020 12:11 AM BdST Updated: 06 Jan 2020 12:11 AM BdST
Bangladesh will begin the countdown to the centenary birth anniversary of Bangabandhu
Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on Jan 10, the Homecoming Day of the Father of the Nation.
The government will allow at least 10,000 citizens to join the celebrations marking the start of the countdown through online registration.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is expected to inaugurate the event at the old airport in Dhaka’s Tejgaon at 5pm.
The national committee formed to organise the programmes of “Mujib Barsha” or Mujib Year – the yearlong celebrations - briefed the media about the event on Sunday.
Up to 12,000 people can join the event, its convenor Kamal Abdul Naser Chowdhury said.
The registration will be held be applies for 3pm on Monday to Tuesday midnight on event.mujib100.gov.bd.
Those willing to join the event will have to provide their names, National ID numbers and email addresses for the registration.
For entry to the venue, they will have to show printed copies of confirmation letters sent via email.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- At least 10,000 to be registered online for Mujib Year countdown event
- Momen concerned over bushfires, seeks support from Australia for Rohingya return
- Mohammad Ali sacked from ICT prosecution team for ‘misconduct, moral lapse’
- High Court orders Robi to pay Tk 1.38bn to BTRC
- Abrar murder: Court orders police to publish ad on four fugitives
- Police must gain public confidence: Hasina
- Dhaka court issues arrest order for former chief justice Sinha over suspicious loans
- Road crashes, deaths rose in 2019
- Rules that city election candidates must obey
- Malaysia detains 78 Bangladeshis in a drive against illegal immigrants
Most Read
- Vegetation, water shrink as concrete covers 82pc of Dhaka
- Thousands in Iraq mourn top Iranian general killed by US; rockets fired in Baghdad
- Gold prices surge to six-year high after US killing of Iranian commander
- Dhaka court issues arrest order for former chief justice Sinha over suspicious loans
- Iran to finalise its next nuclear step on Sunday: IRNA
- ‘It’s an atomic bomb’: Australia deploys military as fires spread
- US and Iran exchange more threats as Democrats question timing of strike
- Hasina names Nahean as BCL president, Lekhak as general secretary
- ‘Nowhere else to go’: Some defy warnings to flee Australian fires
- Onion prices rise again, up to Tk 180 a kg this time in Dhaka