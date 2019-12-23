Both Dhaka mayors hopeful of AL ticket in election

The Election Commission announced the Dhaka City Corporation election schedule on Sunday with Jan 30 slated as voting day.

Atiqul Islam is confident to get the ticket as he never wasted his time as a mayor, he said during a reception of the freedom fighters' families on Monday.

After the city was split, an election was held in 2015 in both cities. Annisul Huq was elected as Dhaka North mayor while Sayeed Khokon for Dhaka South.

Islam was elected in the by-election boycotted by the BNP and other parties and held following the death of Annisul Huq.

"I have tried to work together with everyone and successfully performed my duties. The Awami League is a big traditional political party that brought independence to the country. I believe they will value my work and I am hopeful of winning the nomination again,” said Islam.

He will focus on easing traffic congestion in the city, if re-elected. He will continue the development work he did in his nine-month tenure. “We will work together with the 54 organisations responsible for the city development."

Dhaka South Mayor Mohammad Sayeed Khokon is also optimistic to get the nomination from the Awami League for the upcoming election. He claims he is a successful mayor who initiated a positive change.

"There are no alleys left in Dhaka where I couldn't bring a positive change. I could ensure a touch of development everywhere. I solved waterlogging that continued for 40 years in Shantinagar and 50 years on Nazimuddin Road,” he said.

“Development is an ongoing process. If the city people give me the opportunity to continue my work, then I'll be able to solve the problems in future.”