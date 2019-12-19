BCL leader arrested over assault on journalist in Jamalpur
Jamalpur Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 19 Dec 2019 01:07 PM BdST Updated: 19 Dec 2019 01:07 PM BdST
Police have arrested a BCL leader in connection with the assault on a local journalist in Jamalpur.
The arrestee Rakib Khan, 27, is the district Chhatra League religious affairs secretary.
The injured Shelu Akanda, 55, is a senior staff reporter of Jamalpur-based Daily Pollikantha Protidin.
“I was attacked at Dewanpara at 10pm on Wednesday. The assailants broke both my legs with a rod. I was rescued by the police and they took me to Jamalpur General Hospital,” said Shelu describing the incident.
Three others, Tushar Khan, Tuhin Khan and Shojon Khan, were also involved in the incident, said Shelu.
Kaler Kantho correspondent Mostofa Monju came under attack in Jamalpur Sadar Sub-Registrar office premises on May 28, he said.
“I was attacked because I was a witness in that case.”
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
