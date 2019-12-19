BCL leader arrested over assault on journalist in Jamalpur

The arrestee Rakib Khan, 27, is the district Chhatra League religious affairs secretary.

The injured Shelu Akanda, 55, is a senior staff reporter of Jamalpur-based Daily Pollikantha Protidin.

“I was attacked at Dewanpara at 10pm on Wednesday. The assailants broke both my legs with a rod. I was rescued by the police and they took me to Jamalpur General Hospital,” said Shelu describing the incident.

Three others, Tushar Khan, Tuhin Khan and Shojon Khan, were also involved in the incident, said Shelu.

Kaler Kantho correspondent Mostofa Monju came under attack in Jamalpur Sadar Sub-Registrar office premises on May 28, he said.

“I was attacked because I was a witness in that case.”