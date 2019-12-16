President Hamid, PM Hasina attend Victory Day parade
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 16 Dec 2019 05:33 PM BdST Updated: 16 Dec 2019 05:40 PM BdST
President Abdul Hamid has inspected a colourful military parade at National Parade Ground marking 48 years of Bangladesh's decisive victory in the bloody War of Independence from Pakistan.
The parade at Sher-E-Bangla Nagar on Monday showcased the activities of the Freedom Fighters Contingent, armed forces, law enforcement agencies and different ministries of the government.
The army, navy and the air force, BNCC, Border Guard Bangladesh, police, Rapid Action Battalion, Ansar and VDP, Coast Guard and Fire Service and Civil Defence all participated in the parade organised by the 9th Infantry Division with the directives of the Ministry of Liberation War Affairs.
Speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury, cabinet members, secretaries, armed force personnel, foreign ambassadors, chiefs of mission and other dignitaries were present in the occasion.
Ninth Infantry Division GOC Major Gen Akbar Hossain led this year’s parade.
People from all walks of life enjoyed the two-hour spectacle which was also broadcast live by Bangladesh Television.
This was followed by aerobatic displays by the Air Force’s K-8W, F-7 BG1, Yak 130 and Mig-29B fighter planes. Another attraction was the parachute jump by army paratroopers carrying the national flag, president’s flag and flags of different divisions of the armed forces.
A military band of 600 performers led by Lt Col Benazir Ahmed greeted the president towards the end of the event.
The president and the prime minister later exchanged greetings with the contingent commanders.
