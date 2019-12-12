Security cameras were off at murdered Chinese national’s home in Dhaka: police
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 12 Dec 2019 12:53 AM BdST Updated: 12 Dec 2019 12:53 AM BdST
The security cameras in the house where a Chinese national has been murdered in Dhaka’s Banani were not operating during the incident, police say.
“It appears to be a planned murder. The CCTV cameras of the house were switched off. Initial investigation suggests the murderers switched off the cameras as part of their plan,” Md Mahbub Alam, a joint of commissioner of police’s Detective Branch, told bdnews24.com on Wednesday evening.
Md Rafiqul Islam, an assistant commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police, said they quizzed three people, including the victim’s chauffer, but could not tease out useful information.
“There is no lead yet,” he said.
The body of Gaoxian Hui, 47, was kept at the Dhaka Medical College Hospital’s mortuary. Forensic doctors will conduct the post-mortem examination on Thursday.
He lived with his family on the fifth floor of the 10-storey house No. 82 on Banani's Road No. 23.
Hui was involved in stone business in Bangladesh and worked as a supplier in the Padma Bridge project, police say.
His family went to China around 20 days ago and were scheduled to return on Thursday, said a police officer at the scene.
His staff told police they saw Hui until Tuesday evening, added Ahad Abdul, an additional deputy commissioner of DMP.
Domestic workers found the body buried next to the building in the morning and informed police.
Police believe the burial following the murder of Hui took place after Tuesday evening.
The body was exhumed after the CID and Chinese embassy officials had arrived, Sudip said.
There were blood in Hui’s nose and signs of wounds in his neck, the police officer said.
“It appears he was strangled to death,” he said.
There were also signs of a scuffle and drops of blood on a sandal at the front of Hui’s flat, the part he used as his office, according to Sudip.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Couple found dead in Dhaka’s Fakirapool in suspected murder-suicide
- Security cameras were off at murdered Chinese national’s home in Dhaka: police
- Dhaka city polls in last week of Jan, says EC secretary
- Suu Kyi will change her position on Rohingya atrocities, Bangladesh FM believes
- Ilias Kanchan rubbishes Shajahan Khan’s claim of making fortune from foreign donations
- Three motorcycles set on fire in Supreme Court area
- Fire breaks out at Keraniganj plastics factory
- Seven jute-mill workers hospitalised on second day of indefinite hunger strike
- Body of foreigner found buried beside home in Dhaka's Banani
- Tribunal hands down death sentence to Tipu Sultan for war crimes in Rajshahi
Most Read
- Body of foreigner found buried beside home in Dhaka's Banani
- Rampage in Jersey City leaves officer, 5 others dead
- Suu Kyi tells UN's top court charge of Rohingya genocide is 'misleading'
- Onion price hike drives inflation in Bangladesh
- As Suu Kyi looks on, Gambia details mass rapes, killings in Myanmar
- US grounds Saudi pilots, halts military training after base shooting
- Hasina the uncredited editor of graphic novel on Bangabandhu
- Bangladesh climbs up one notch in UN Human Development Index
- UGC orders public universities to shut evening courses
- At least one dead, dozens injured in plastics factory fire in Dhaka’s Keraniganj