Compatriot starts case against unidentified assailants over murder of Chinese national
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 12 Dec 2019 01:50 PM BdST Updated: 12 Dec 2019 01:50 PM BdST
A case has been started against unidentified assailants over the murder of a Chinese national in Dhaka’s Banani.
Zhang Shn-Hong, a friend of the murdered businessman Gaoxian Hui, initiated the case on Wednesday, Banani Police OC Noor Azam Mia said.
Zhang is also a Chinese citizen who lives in Uttara, according to police.
Police have detained three people from Hui’s house over the incident, said OC Noor.
The detective branch of police is also investigating the case, he added.
Hui lived with his family on the fifth floor of the 10-storey house No. 82 on Banani's Road No. 23.
He was involved in stone business in Bangladesh.
His family went to China around 20 days ago and they were scheduled to return on Thursday.
The law enforcers later detained three people, including his driver, from his house for interrogation.
Hui travelled between Bangladesh and China around 18 times in the past one year and he came to Dhaka for the last time on Dec 7, said Sudip Kumar Chakrabarty, a deputy commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police.
His staff told police they saw Hui until Tuesday evening, added Ahad Abdul, an additional deputy commissioner of DMP.
Police believe the burial following the murder of Hui took place after Tuesday evening.
The body was exhumed after the CID and Chinese embassy officials arrived at the scene, Sudip said.
There was blood in Hui’s nose and signs of wounds in his neck, the police officer said.
“It appears he was strangled to death,” he said.
There were also signs of a scuffle and drops of blood on a sandal at the front of Hui’s flat, the part he used as his office, according to Sudip.
Police suspect he was killed following an old dispute, he added.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Man killed in alleged shootout with police in Mymensingh
- Death toll from Keraniganj plastics factory fire rises to 10
- Commissioners vent anger as Bangladesh EC is at war with itself
- Couple found dead in Dhaka’s Fakirapool in suspected murder-suicide
- Security cameras were off at murdered Chinese national’s home in Dhaka: police
- Dhaka city polls in last week of Jan, says EC secretary
- Suu Kyi will change her position on Rohingya atrocities, Bangladesh FM believes
- Ilias Kanchan rubbishes Shajahan Khan’s claim of making fortune from foreign donations
- Three motorcycles set on fire in Supreme Court area
- Fire breaks out at Keraniganj plastics factory
Most Read
- Body of foreigner found buried beside home in Dhaka's Banani
- Suu Kyi tells UN's top court charge of Rohingya genocide is 'misleading'
- Security cameras were off at murdered Chinese national’s home in Dhaka: police
- BSMMU sends medical report on Khaleda to court, Fakhrul doubts it
- UGC orders public universities to shut evening courses
- Bangladesh film about girl surfer faces calls to be banned
- Couple found dead in Dhaka’s Fakirapool in suspected murder-suicide
- India's parliament passes citizenship law, protests flare
- At least one dead, dozens injured in plastics factory fire in Dhaka’s Keraniganj
- Onion price hike drives inflation in Bangladesh