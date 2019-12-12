Compatriot starts case against unidentified assailants over murder of Chinese national

Zhang Shn-Hong, a friend of the murdered businessman Gaoxian Hui, initiated the case on Wednesday, Banani Police OC Noor Azam Mia said.

Zhang is also a Chinese citizen who lives in Uttara, according to police.

Police have detained three people from Hui’s house over the incident, said OC Noor.

The detective branch of police is also investigating the case, he added.

Hui lived with his family on the fifth floor of the 10-storey house No. 82 on Banani's Road No. 23.

He was involved in stone business in Bangladesh.

His family went to China around 20 days ago and they were scheduled to return on Thursday.

Domestic workers found his body buried next to his house on Wednesday morning and informed the police.

The law enforcers later detained three people, including his driver, from his house for interrogation.

Hui travelled between Bangladesh and China around 18 times in the past one year and he came to Dhaka for the last time on Dec 7, said Sudip Kumar Chakrabarty, a deputy commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police.

His staff told police they saw Hui until Tuesday evening, added Ahad Abdul, an additional deputy commissioner of DMP.

Police believe the burial following the murder of Hui took place after Tuesday evening.

The body was exhumed after the CID and Chinese embassy officials arrived at the scene, Sudip said.

There was blood in Hui’s nose and signs of wounds in his neck, the police officer said.

“It appears he was strangled to death,” he said.

There were also signs of a scuffle and drops of blood on a sandal at the front of Hui’s flat, the part he used as his office, according to Sudip.

Police suspect he was killed following an old dispute, he added.