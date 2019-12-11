Home > Bangladesh

Body of foreigner found buried beside home in Dhaka's Banani

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 11 Dec 2019 03:43 PM BdST Updated: 11 Dec 2019 04:18 PM BdST

The body of a foreign national has been found buried in the ground beside his residence in Dhaka's Banani, according to police.

Law enforcers recovered the body from the spot around 12 pm on Wednesday, Banani Police OC Noor-e-Azam told bdnews24.com.

"He was a Chinese national, according to a preliminary investigation. We are trying to confirm the identity based on the information we currently have."

It has initially come to light that a part of the man's name is 'Gao'. The Chinese national lived with his family in house No. 82 on Banani's Road No. 23.

"His family went to China around 20 days ago. Domestic workers found the body buried next to the building in the morning and informed the police," said a police officer at the scene.

Members of the CID's crime scene unit are investigating the matter but it is still unclear as to what had happened to the man, he added.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Body of foreigner found buried in Dhaka

Jute-mill workers continue hunger strike

Man to die for war crimes in Rajshahi

Workers loading trucks with coal from cargo ships. Photo: Mahmud Zaman Ovi

Bangladesh up slightly in UN HDI

ACC charges Sinha

Hasina supervises graphic novel on Bangabandhu

Criminals must be punished: Hasina

 ‘Joy Bangla’ should be used at all levels: HC

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.