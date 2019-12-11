Body of foreigner found buried beside home in Dhaka's Banani

Law enforcers recovered the body from the spot around 12 pm on Wednesday, Banani Police OC Noor-e-Azam told bdnews24.com.

"He was a Chinese national, according to a preliminary investigation. We are trying to confirm the identity based on the information we currently have."

It has initially come to light that a part of the man's name is 'Gao'. The Chinese national lived with his family in house No. 82 on Banani's Road No. 23.

"His family went to China around 20 days ago. Domestic workers found the body buried next to the building in the morning and informed the police," said a police officer at the scene.

Members of the CID's crime scene unit are investigating the matter but it is still unclear as to what had happened to the man, he added.