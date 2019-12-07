Myanmar sends back 17 fishermen detained in sea to Bangladesh
Senior Correspondent and Cox’s Bazar Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 07 Dec 2019 12:15 AM BdST Updated: 07 Dec 2019 12:15 AM BdST
Seventeen Bangladeshi fishermen detained in Myanmar after their boat drifted to its maritime territory have returned home.
Myanmar Navy handed them over to the Bangladesh Coast Guard at the waterline on Friday night, Lieutenant Commander M Hamidul Islam, the force’s spokesman, told bdnews24.com.
They were under the coastguards’ custody now and it would take some time to transfer them to their families, Hamidul said.
They are from Chattogram, Bhola, Munshiganj and Chandpur districts.
“The boat’s engine went out of order while the fishermen were fishing in the Saint Martin’s area last night. At one point, the boat was captured when it drifted into the Myanmar territory.”
The authorities later made efforts to bring them back through discussion with Myanmar officials, said Hamidul.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Myanmar sends back 17 fishermen detained in sea to Bangladesh
- Bangladesh farmers guard onion fields overnight as prices skyrocket
- Myanmar to send 17 fishermen it detained back to Bangladesh
- Titas to suspend gas supply to parts of Dhaka for five hours on Saturday
- Bangladesh wants to maintain smooth relations with India, says foreign minister
- Protests erupt over death of Stamford University student Rumpa in Siddheswari
- EC signs up over 9 million new voters
- RAB arrests two activists of banned Islamist outfit Ansarullah Bangla Team in Dhaka
- Three die as microbus rams covered-van in Tangail
- Young woman found dead on Dhaka street is university student, daughter of police officer
Most Read
- Bangladesh Bank criticised for ‘sexist’ job circular
- Young woman found dead on Dhaka street is university student, daughter of police officer
- Protests erupt over death of Stamford University student Rumpa in Siddheswari
- ‘Sex trade’ was behind murders of two women in Dhaka’s Mirpur, police say
- Indian police shoot dead four men suspected of raping vet
- Bangladesh exports dip for fourth month, miss November target by 18 percent
- Chaos in Supreme Court over Khaleda’s bail hearing
- BUET punishes 14 more students for ragging
- The lady and the Hague: Myanmar leader Suu Kyi courts home audience
- Titas to suspend gas supply to parts of Dhaka for five hours on Saturday