Petrol station owners suspend strike until Dec 15

Petrol station owners and workers have suspended an indefinite strike until Dec 15 after the government assured them of looking into their 15-point charter of demands.

Related Stories Fuel crisis: strike stretches into second day

At a meeting with Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation in Dhaka on Monday, the Bangladesh Petrol Pump and Lorry Tank Malik-Sramik Oikya Parishad and Jalani Tel Paribeshak Samity decided to halt the strike. More to follow