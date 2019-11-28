Former Jatiya Party MP Kader Khan, six others sentenced to death for killing Awami League leader Liton
Gaibandha Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 28 Nov 2019 12:10 PM BdST Updated: 28 Nov 2019 12:56 PM BdST
A Gaibandha court has sentenced former Jatiya Party MP Abdul Kader Khan and six others to death for killing Awami League lawmaker Manjurul Islam Liton three years ago.
District and Sessions Judge Dilip Kumar Bhowmik passed the much-awaited verdict on Thursday after hearing all sides of arguments.
The six other convicts to be hanged are Kader’s aide Md Shamsuzzoha, chauffer Abdul Hannan, Mehedi Hasan, Shaheen Mia, Anwarul Islam Rana and Chandan Kumar Roy.
Roy is on the run while the other suspect, Subal Chandra Roy, died in prison during trial.
Kader is now serving life term after the court sentenced him on June 11 in another case related to the murder but under the arms law over the recovery of weapons that police said were used in the killing.
On the evening of Dec 31, 2016, unidentified assailants shot the ruling party MP from Gaibandha-1 (Sundarganj) constituency. He died an hour later at a hospital in Rangpur.
Kader, a retired army officer and the former MP from the same constituency, had masterminded the killing “to clear his path for election”, police said.
