Samrat hospitalised again before his 6-day remand in ACC case

He was put under intensive care at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University over heart complications on Saturday.

The hospitalisation suspended the move to place Samrat on a six-day remand granted by a Dhaka court on Nov 17, said ACC Deputy Director Jahangir Alam.

The ACC deputy director prosecuted him over alleged illegal acquisition of over Tk 20 million on Nov 12.

According to the case, Samrat bought plots in Dhaka's Gulshan, Dhanmondi and Uttara, among others, with his ill-gotten wealth. He also has assets worth around Tk 10 billion in Singapore, Malaysia, Dubai and the United States.

Samrat was taken to Shaheed Tajuddin Ahmad Medical College Hospital in Gazipur after he fell ill on Saturday. The physicians at the hospital advised shifting him to the BSMMU.

“He was taken to the hospital after he complained of chest pain on Saturday noon. Following the advice from physicians, he was sent to Dhaka at night,” said Bikash Raihan, jailor of Kashimpur High Security Central Jail.

“Samrat was admitted to hospital with chest pain and breathing problem,” said Pranay Bhushan Das, resident medical officer of Shaheed Tajuddin Ahmad Medical College.

“He was admitted to BSMMU with cardiac problems, so he has been put in the ICU, said Dr Nazmul Karim, additional director of the hospital.

Samrat, the former president of Jubo League’s Dhaka South unit, came under the scanner over his alleged ties to the illegal gambling business after the Rapid Action Battalion busted casino operations in numerous clubs in the capital in September.

He subsequently went into hiding before being arrested along with his associate Enamul Hoque Arman in Cumilla on Oct 6.

The RAB later conducted a raid on Samrat’s office in Kakrail’s Bhuiyan Trade Centre with him in tow.

It subsequently recovered a foreign pistol, 1,160 yaba tablets, 19 bottles of foreign liquor, two kangaroo hides and 'electrical torture equipment.'

A mobile court handed Samrat a six-month prison sentence for possession of the kangaroo skins under the Wild Animal Protection Act and he was later sent to the Dhaka Central Jail in Keraniganj.

Two cases were also filed against him under the Narcotics Control Act and Arms Act with the Ramna Police Station.

A court granted police 10 days to grill Samrat in two separate cases involving illegal arms and drugs On Oct 15. Arman has been placed on a five-day remand in an arms case.