Home > Bangladesh

National awards money doubled, amount for Independence Award raised to Tk 500,000

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 21 Nov 2019 10:16 PM BdST Updated: 21 Nov 2019 10:25 PM BdST

The government has revised the national awards money, doubling the sums almost across the board.

The only exception is Swadhinata Padak or Independence Award, the highest civilian honour, for which the amount has been raised to Tk 500,000 from Tk 300,000.

The other national awards are Ekushey Padak, Bangabandhu National Agriculture Award, Begum Rokeya Padak, National Film Award and National Sport Award.

The Cabinet Division announced the revised amounts of money given with the awards on Thursday.

In an order, the division said the Bangabandhu Agriculture Award Trust would set the amount for the award in line with the law.

The gold medals, replicas and citations have been kept unchanged for all the awards.

For Ekushey Padak and Begum Rokeya Padak, the money has been set at Tk 400,000, while National Sport Award winners will get Tk 100,000 each.

In case of the National Film Awards, the winner of the Lifetime Achievement Award will get Tk 300,000, best producer and director Tk 200,000 each, and others Tk 100,000.

The government revised the sums of money given with the national awards for the last time in May, 2017.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Law Minister Anisul Huq meets slain BUET student Abrar Fahad's father Barkatullah at his residence in the capital's Gulshan on Thursday. Photo: Asif Mahmud Ove

2 counsels of Abrar’s father to be in prosecution

Hasina going to Kolkata Friday

Rail links to Kishoreganj restored

Section 144 imposed in Tangail

Ignore rumours: Hasina

Buses yet to resume full services

President, PM observe Armed Forces Day

Goods transport strike withdrawn

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.