National awards money doubled, amount for Independence Award raised to Tk 500,000
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 21 Nov 2019 10:16 PM BdST Updated: 21 Nov 2019 10:25 PM BdST
The government has revised the national awards money, doubling the sums almost across the board.
The only exception is Swadhinata Padak or Independence Award, the highest civilian honour, for which the amount has been raised to Tk 500,000 from Tk 300,000.
The other national awards are Ekushey Padak, Bangabandhu National Agriculture Award, Begum Rokeya Padak, National Film Award and National Sport Award.
The Cabinet Division announced the revised amounts of money given with the awards on Thursday.
In an order, the division said the Bangabandhu Agriculture Award Trust would set the amount for the award in line with the law.
The gold medals, replicas and citations have been kept unchanged for all the awards.
For Ekushey Padak and Begum Rokeya Padak, the money has been set at Tk 400,000, while National Sport Award winners will get Tk 100,000 each.
In case of the National Film Awards, the winner of the Lifetime Achievement Award will get Tk 300,000, best producer and director Tk 200,000 each, and others Tk 100,000.
The government revised the sums of money given with the national awards for the last time in May, 2017.
