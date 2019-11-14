Derailment in Sirajganj snaps northern, southern rail links to Dhaka
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 14 Nov 2019 03:21 PM BdST Updated: 14 Nov 2019 03:43 PM BdST
Rail services between Dhaka and the northern regions have been suspended after a train derailed in Sirajganj.
A Dhaka-bound Rangpur Express train went off the tracks near the Ullapara Railway Station around 2:30 pm on Thursday, said Shahidul Islam, chief operating superintendent of the railway authority (west).
According to the official, the accident occurred after the trains's engine and power car caught fire.
"It could take until midnight to clear the tracks and restore the rail links," said Shahidul.
But no deaths or casualties have been reported so far.
Firemen are working to douse the fire that erupted when the locomotive and three coaches went off the tracks, said Nadir Hossain, station officer of Ullapara's Fire Service.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Derailment in Sirajganj snaps northern, southern rail links to Dhaka
- Grameenphone agrees to pay BTRC Tk 2bn over disputed audit claim
- The free visa trap: How a false notion is fuelling the deportation of migrants from Saudi Arabia
- 5.5kg gold found under seats of Biman aircraft at Dhaka airport
- First ‘complete’ feature documentary on Rohingya to be released Thursday in Dhaka
- Clean-up operation will expand to every sphere of society, Hasina tells parliament
- Traffic congestion holds back Bangladesh exports, says World Bank
- Govt to take steps for speedy trial over murder of BUET student Abrar Fahad
- Child dies after being hit by bus in Dhaka
- Police arrest two Chattogram EC staffers over NID forgery
Most Read
- Bangladesh bringing housemaid back from Saudi Arabia after her appeal for help goes viral
- Onion brings tears for Dhaka residents as prices skyrocket ‘beyond low-income people’s reach’
- Child dies after being hit by bus in Dhaka
- Clean-up operation will expand to every sphere of society, Hasina tells parliament
- Bangladeshi man paid Rs 5m in ransom to kidnappers in Kolkata, say police
- Bangladesh win toss, bat first in 1st Test against India
- Police arrest two Chattogram EC staffers over NID forgery
- Saudi Aramco to supply LNG to Bangladesh as part of power deal
- Police press charges against 25 suspects over the murder of BUET student Abrar Fahad
- Derailment in Sirajganj snaps northern, southern rail links to Dhaka