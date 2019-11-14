Home > Bangladesh

Derailment in Sirajganj snaps northern, southern rail links to Dhaka

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 14 Nov 2019 03:21 PM BdST Updated: 14 Nov 2019 03:43 PM BdST

Rail services between Dhaka and the northern regions have been suspended after a train derailed in Sirajganj.

A Dhaka-bound Rangpur Express train went off the tracks near the Ullapara Railway Station around 2:30 pm on Thursday, said Shahidul Islam, chief operating superintendent of the railway authority (west).

According to the official, the accident occurred after the trains's engine and power car caught fire.

"It could take until midnight to clear the tracks and restore the rail links," said Shahidul.

But no deaths or casualties have been reported so far.

Firemen are working to douse the fire that erupted when the locomotive and three coaches went off the tracks, said Nadir Hossain, station officer of Ullapara's Fire Service.

