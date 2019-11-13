Hasina vows to provide electricity to every household
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 13 Nov 2019 04:21 PM BdST Updated: 13 Nov 2019 04:23 PM BdST
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has promised to provide electricity to every household in Bangladesh while urging citizens not to waste power.
The prime minister launched seven power stations and 100 percent electricity coverage in 23 upazilas through a video conference on Wednesday.
The seven power plants are -- Anowara 300MW Power Plant, Rangpur 113MW Power Plant, Karnaphuli 110MW Power Plant, Shitalbaha 105MW Power Plant, Patiya 54MW Power Plant, Tetulia 8MW Solar Power Plant and Gazipur 100MW Power Plant.
"I urge everyone to be prudent about power consumption so that there's no wastage."
Hasina added that the government is working to supply electricity to the entire population of the country.
"We are supplying electricity through solar panels to houses that are not connected to the power grid. We are producing power through different means to light up those houses.”
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Ethnic Bangladeshis lose jobs as mango-mad farm owners shun thirsty rice
- Police press charges against 25 suspects over the murder of BUET student Abrar Fahad
- Bangladeshi man paid Rs 5m in ransom to kidnappers in Kolkata, say police
- ACC opens probe against former VC of Gopalganj university
- Probe committee blames Brahmanbaria train crash on ‘human failure’
- Police set to charge 25 suspects over the murder of BUET student Abrar Fahad
- India finally join the pink-ball party in Bangladesh series
- Rail authorities start case over Brahmanbaria train crash
- Robbery suspect killed in Ashuganj ‘shootout’
- Japan to continue supporting Bangladesh on Rohingya issue: New ambassador
Most Read
- Bangladesh bringing housemaid back from Saudi Arabia after her appeal for help goes viral
- At least 16 killed, scores injured as two trains collide in Bangladesh
- Probe opens into Brahmanbaria train accident, driver suspended
- Egyptian transport start-up targets Philippines, Bangladesh after Pakistan launch
- Negligence by Turna Nishita’s driver causes train crash: officials
- Youth dies after falling from Bashundhara City shopping mall in Dhaka
- UK scholars back Cambridge researcher’s efforts to avoid deportation
- UltraTech to sell its Bangladesh stake to HeidelbergCement for $29.5 million: report
- Ranga slated in parliament for snide remarks about anti-autocracy hero Noor Hossain
- All 16 victims killed in Brahmanbaria train crash are identified