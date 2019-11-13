Hasina vows to provide electricity to every household

The prime minister launched seven power stations and 100 percent electricity coverage in 23 upazilas through a video conference on Wednesday.

The seven power plants are -- Anowara 300MW Power Plant, Rangpur 113MW Power Plant, Karnaphuli 110MW Power Plant, Shitalbaha 105MW Power Plant, Patiya 54MW Power Plant, Tetulia 8MW Solar Power Plant and Gazipur 100MW Power Plant.

"We are supplying electricity at rates that are lower than the cost of production," she said.

"I urge everyone to be prudent about power consumption so that there's no wastage."

Hasina added that the government is working to supply electricity to the entire population of the country.

"We are supplying electricity through solar panels to houses that are not connected to the power grid. We are producing power through different means to light up those houses.”