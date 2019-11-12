Probe opens into Brahmanbaria train accident, driver suspended
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 12 Nov 2019 01:42 PM BdST Updated: 12 Nov 2019 02:03 PM BdST
The government has formed five committees to investigate the fatal train accident that left at least 16 people dead and more than 50 injured in Brahmanbaria’s Kasba Upazila.
The Bangladesh Railway authorities formed three probe committees, and the Railway Ministry and the Brahmanbaria district administration set up one each to investigate the crash, according to Railways Minister Md Nurul Islam Sujan.
“The committees have been ordered to file the probe reports as soon as possible,” the minister told bdnews24.com on Tuesday.
The panels formed by the railway authorities and the district administration have been asked to report back in three days. “And the committee formed by the ministry needs time to complete the report,” he said.
Turna Nishita’s loco master Taher Uddin, assistant loco master Apu Dey and guard Abdur Rahman have been suspended, said the railways minister.
“We suspect the loco master of Turna Nishita Express is responsible for the accident.”
The Chattogram-bound Udayan Express from Sylhet and the Dhaka-bound Turna Nishita from Chattogram collided at the Mondobagh Railway Station on early Tuesday.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Probe opens into Brahmanbaria train accident
- President Hamid departs for Nepal
- Negligence by Turna Nishita’s driver causes train crash: officials
- President Hamid, PM Hasina express condolences over train crash deaths in Brahmanbaria
- Death toll from Brahmanbaria train accident rises to 16
- Barishal police recover bodies of 9 missing fishermen after trawler capsizes during cyclone in Bhola
- Dhaka sees US, China initiatives ‘complementary’ for Bangladesh
- Bangladesh appoints Muhammad Imran as new envoy to India
- 2.5m residents without electricity after cyclone
- Bangladesh launches first taka bond on London Stock Exchange
Most Read
- Navy submarine, missing for 75 years, is found off Okinawa
- Death toll from Brahmanbaria train accident rises to 16
- Cyclone forces govt to defer JSC, JDC math tests
- Egyptian transport start-up targets Philippines, Bangladesh after Pakistan launch
- Gambia files Rohingya genocide case against Myanmar at World Court
- Cyclone suspends JSC, JDC exams scheduled for Nov 11
- Bangladesh launches first taka bond on London Stock Exchange
- Toufique Imrose Khalidi asks journos to investigate what led to graft allegations
- Dhaka sees US, China initiatives ‘complementary’ for Bangladesh
- Bangladesh appoints Muhammad Imran as new envoy to India