Probe opens into Brahmanbaria train accident, driver suspended

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 12 Nov 2019 01:42 PM BdST Updated: 12 Nov 2019 02:03 PM BdST

The government has formed five committees to investigate the fatal train accident that left at least 16 people dead and more than 50 injured in Brahmanbaria’s Kasba Upazila.

The Bangladesh Railway authorities formed three probe committees, and the Railway Ministry and the Brahmanbaria district administration set up one each to investigate the crash, according to Railways Minister Md Nurul Islam Sujan.

“The committees have been ordered to file the probe reports as soon as possible,” the minister told bdnews24.com on Tuesday.

The panels formed by the railway authorities and the district administration have been asked to report back in three days. “And the committee formed by the ministry needs time to complete the report,” he said.

Turna Nishita’s loco master Taher Uddin, assistant loco master Apu Dey and guard Abdur Rahman have been suspended, said the railways minister.

“We suspect the loco master of Turna Nishita Express is responsible for the accident.”

The Chattogram-bound Udayan Express from Sylhet and the Dhaka-bound Turna Nishita from Chattogram collided at the Mondobagh Railway Station on early Tuesday.

