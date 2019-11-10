Four dead as Cyclone Bulbul lashes Bangladesh coast

The health directorate's health emergency operations centre and control room disclosed the information on Sunday.

Aside from the official count, reports of another dead in Satkhira had surfaced but a public official later said it was not connected to the storm.

A 65-year-old fisherman Hameed Fakir died in Patuakhali's Mirzaganj after a tree fell on his house around 3:30am on Sunday.

The incident took place in North Rampur village of Madhabkhali Union under Mirzaganj Upazila at around 3:30am on Sunday, said Upazila Executive Officer Md Sarwar Hossain.

Two others were crushed under falling trees in Khulna's Dighalia and Dacope upazilas, according to the health directorate.

The dead have been identified as Alagir Hossain, 32, from Dighalia's Senhati, and Promila Mandal, 52, from Dacope.

The incidents in the two Upazilas occurred around 10 am on Sunday, said the district's Superintendent of Police SM Shafiullah.

Meanwhile, an elderly woman identified as Halima Khatun died after falling sick at a shelter at DL College in Barguna Sadar Upazila on Saturday night.

"The 70-year-old Halima died due to illness," said Barguna Sadar Upazila Nirbahi Officer Anisur Rahman.