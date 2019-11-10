Bangladesh withdraws danger signals as Cyclone Bulbul weakens after landfall

Maritime ports have been advised to hoist local cautionary signal No. 3, Shamsuddin Ahmed, director of Bangladesh Meteorological Department, said on Sunday morning.

It came hours after the Met Office issued great danger signal No. 10 for Payra and Mongla ports on Saturday.

All fishing boats and trawlers in the North Bay have been asked to remain in shelter until further notice.

The storm made landfall near Sagar Islands in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district with its status downgraded to “severe” from “very severe” about 9pm on Saturday as the gale wind speed dropped to about 115-125km per hour.

It took about three more hours for the entire storm system to move across the shorelines.

It was centred over coastal West Bengal and adjoining Bangladesh about 15km southwest of the Sundarbans National Park in the district of South 24 Parganas at 2am on Sunday, the Indian Meteorological Department said.

The wind speed near the centre of the storm was 95-105kph gusting to 115kph at the time, the IMD said.

The storm later moved north-eastwards into Bangladesh and was crossing Satkhira coasts about 3:15am, said Zulfiker Ali Ripon, the in-charge of the Bangladesh Meteorological Department in the district.

An elderly man reportedly died in Patuakhali after a tree fell on his house as the storm ripped through the coastal district. No other casualties have been reported so far.

The cyclone wreaked havoc upon parts of coastal West Bengal, according to the local media.

Khejuri, Nandgram, Nayachar and Ramnagar in East Midnapore and Kakdweep and Bakkhali in South 24 Parganas districts were worst-affected, the Times of India reported.

Trees got uprooted, roofs gave way and houses and shops suffered damage while power supply was also disrupted in many areas, according to the report.

It also caused at least two deaths in India. Trees were uprooted in various parts of Kolkata killing one person in a renowned club, state media the Press Trust of India said on Saturday, citing officials.

Information about the death of one person due to a rain-related wall collapse incident has been received from Kendrapara district, the PTI reported citing an official who said the authorities were checking the matter.

The Bangladesh Meteorological Department had warned that storm surge of 5-7 feet high above normal astronomical tide was likely to inundate the low-lying areas of the coastal districts during the cyclone’s passage.

The coastal districts of Khulna, Satkhira, Chattogram, Noakhali, Laxmipur, Feni, Chandpur, Barguna, Patuakhali, Barishal, Bhola, Pirojpur, Jhalskathi, Bagerhat and their offshore islands and chars are likely to experience wind speed of up to 80-100kph in gusts or squalls with heavy to very heavy falls during the passage of the storm, the Met Office warned.

Besides the maritime ports of Mongla and Payra, Great Danger Signal No. 10 had been hoisted in the coastal districts of Bhola, Barguna, Patuakhali, Barishal, Pirojpur, Jhalakathi, Bagerhat, Khulna, Satkhira and their offshore islands and chars.

Chattogram port and the nearby districts were asked to hoist Great Danger Signal No. 9.

Great Danger Signal No. 10 is the maximum warning level the BMD issues when it fears the worst havoc. Another warning level beyond the maximum is there for any situation when a disaster causes total disconnection of an affected area.

In Sunday’s weather forecast, the BMD said light to moderate rain or thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty or squally wind is likely to occur at most places across the country while many parts may experience moderately heavy to very heavy falls.

Night temperature may fall by 1-3° Celsius and day temperature may remain nearly unchanged over the country.